‘F*cking Piece of Sh*t Politicians!’ Bill Burr Torches DeSantis for Banning Mask Mandates Amid His State’s Covid Surge

Comedian Bill Burr has gone after Florida Governor and “fucking piece of shit” Ron DeSantis (R) for banning mask mandates amid a Covid-19 surge in his state.

“DeSantis, whoever this guy is — and they have the most grumpiest looking photo ever — this guy is starting to build stature in 2024 and he says he disagrees on mask mandates,” Burr said on the latest episode of his Monday Morning Podcast.

The dig comes after DeSantis issued an executive order to block schools in Florida from implementing mask mandates, arguing that parents should be in charge of those decisions.

“The amount of people who not only don’t even own a microscope or even have a pair of scrubs — you know, unless they went to some Halloween party — who are literally questioning doctors,” Burr continued. “It’s just — at this point it’s just hilarious.”

Burr proceeded to impersonate the Florida politician, yelling, “Ah! What do you know!!” to imaginary medical experts and scientists.

“These fucking piece of shit politicians!” Burr continued. “He knows that that’s what his fanbase wants him to do so that’s what the fuck he’s gonna do. Unbelievable.”

According to the New York Times, the daily average of positive cases in Florida, as of August 8, is 19,250 while the 14-day change has gone up by 84 percent. 88 people died of the coronavirus on August 8, while 13,021 were hospitalized.

Florida only comes second to Louisiana when tracking the most cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

