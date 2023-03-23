Joe Rogan Brushes Off Trump’s Possible Indictment For Stormy Daniels Payoff: ‘I Thought That Was A Good Deal — Didn’t Clinton Do That’

Joe Rogan brushed off former President Donald Trump’s possible indictment by saying, “they just don’t want him president again.”

The exchange took place on the Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience where he spoke with mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal. While their discussion centered largely on MMA, they also talked about socialism, banking, and of course — Trump.

“Now what they’re trying to do to our boy Trump is fucking nuts, bro,” Masvidal said.

“They’re talking about arresting him for paying a girl to stop talking about them having sex,” Rogan laughed. “I thought that was a good deal. I thought it’s a good deal.”

“You pay someone — Didn’t (Bill) Clinton do that? Didn’t John Edwards got in trouble for doing that, but he didn’t go to jail. I don’t believe he went to jail.”

“That’s the one that he got caught in,” Masvidal said regarding Clinton. “How much other shit do we not know about? Why isn’t there no nothing on Bill Clinton on him being on Jeffrey Epstein’s fucking charter fucking plane. Numerous times.”

Rogan remarked that Clinton was on the plane 26 times.

“That’s how you know that he’s doing something right,” Masvidal said of Trump. “The one dude that’s fighting for us, that’s actually for people. They want to crucify him.”

“But they just don’t want him president again. And they know that if he runs against Biden, Biden is so old, you know? And no matter what you think about his policies, you hear him talk. He’s so old. He’s so compromised,” Rogan added.

Rogan and Masvidal launched into the numerous scandals surrounding the Biden family including Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“They suppressed it off of Twitter,” Rogan explained. “And the fact that the liberals keep saying that there’s nothing to that. Like, what are you talking about? If that was Trump, if that was Trump — and Donald Trump Jr. was doing street crack with hookers in Vietnam and getting foot jobs…”

As the conversation continued, they also discussed the war in Ukraine.

“It’s fucking terrifying,” Rogan said. “It’s terrifying to me that the left are the ones that are behind this encouraging it, when the left was always anti-war.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

—

