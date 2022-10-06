Joe Rogan Challenges Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner on Trusting Government to Regulate Internet: ‘Do You Think That Makes Any Sense?’

Joe Rogan pushed back on Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone, during a recent interview regarding internet regulation.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Wenner joined to discuss his time at Rolling Stone, which he founded in 1967, and the current state of media.

At one point during the conversation, the topic of internet regulation came up.

Wenner said, “The Internet’s great, and I love social media, you know? But like every other industry in the United States, it has to be regulated. If you don’t regulate it –”

“But who regulates it?” Rogan asked.

“The government,” Wenner replied.

“Do you trust the government to regulate the internet?” Rogan retorted.

“Absolutely,” Wenner said.

Rogan was still confused by Wenner’s suggestion and pushed for answers.

“You trust the people that got us into the Iraq War under false pretenses to regulate the internet?” Rogan pressed. “Do you think that makes any sense?”

Wenner attempted to explain that the people who landed us in the Iraq War were politicians to which Rogan pushed back saying, “that is the government.”

“If they’re gonna be in power and they’re regulating the internet, they’re gonna regulate the internet in a way that suits their best interest. The same way they do with the banking industry, the same way they do with the environment, the same way they do with energy, the same way they do with everything,” Rogan explained.

“What represents their interests? You’re talking about so much money involved in disseminating information,” he added.

Rogan presented an alternative saying, “I think we need to move forward collectively as a country with an ethic that respects truth and that it appreciates opinions and reality and an understanding of things that’s not necessarily possible with corporate interest involved in dissemination of information.”

“But there’s no way to do that except through the government… There’s no way that you can do that except through the government… Human nature’s not gonna change,” Wenner said.

“But the government’s not gonna change either,” Rogan added.

“But the government is capable of change,” Wenner said.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

