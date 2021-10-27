Joe Rogan Goes After Pete Buttigieg for Taking Paternity Leave: ‘Isn’t That Supposed To Be For The Person Who Gave Birth?’

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the debate regarding Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave.

“Isn’t that supposed to be for the person who gave birth?” Rogan asked his guest Bridget Phetasy on Tuesday’s edition of his podcast. “Do men take paternity leave?”

To answer Rogan’s question, paternity leave, which refers to the leave that is exclusively granted to the fathers, is taken by men but is only mandated in five states — New York, California, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington state, plus Washington, D.C.

The topic was brought up while discussing the shipping delays and other issues largely caused by port congestion in California, as Buttigieg is President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Transportation.

“It definitely feels like a cluster fuck,” Phetasy said of the port crisis, prompting Rogan to note that people are blaming Buttigieg for taking paternity leave.

Phetasy was not convinced that those pointing fingers are Buttigieg were not doing so due to partisan reasons.

“But it is kind of crazy,” Rogan said, adding, “It is.”

Phetasy went on to hit at Buttigieg and his husband Chasten for taking a picture of themselves with their newborn in a hospital bed, noting that neither of them gave birth.

Rogan then argued that only one parent should take care of the children after their birth, adding, “This idea that both parents should get maternity and paternity leave at the same time is a little weird.”

Phetasy pushed back, pointing to her cousin in Germany, where both parents are given significant leave once their child is born.

“That’s great. You wanna live in Germany? Because in America you gotta work,” Rogan argued, claiming those working in small businesses could not have that luxury.

Rogan went on to point to the benefits of hiring men, as they do not bear children, clarifying that he does not agree with the notion after Phetasy also noted that some men are capable of giving birth.

Rogan also explained that while he thinks fathers should play a role in raising children, he does not think they need to take paternity leave.

“It’s not just about the baby, the mom needs support in the aftermath of giving birth. It’s not just to bond with the kid,” Phetasy said, adding, “It feels like we don’t have to same social cohesion and family structures that we used to have.”

She went on to explain that extended families used to live closer to each other, allowing a larger group of people to help a mother care for their child during maternity leave. Now that people live in cities and are more dispersed, mothers still need support.

“We’re not in Europe, this is better. This is America,” Rogan said later. “We’re not in Europe, and for America, this is a new concept … When someone in government, who is a man, who didn’t give birth, and there is two of them, and they both are off work and they get free money or what happens?”

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com