The View Goes OFF on Tucker Carlson Mocking Pete Buttigieg’s Paternity Leave: ‘Couldn’t Resist Going Full Bigot’

The hosts of The View went off on Tucker Carlson for mocking Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave, calling him an “equal opportunity bigot.”

On Friday, Joy Behar noted that Buttigieg has been receiving criticism for taking time off to care for his newborn twins, adding, that the Secretary of Transportation is “finding out firsthand how hard it is to be a working parent in America.”

The host then played a clip of Carlson hitting at Buttigieg for taking paternity leave, during which he says, “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.”

After the clip, Sara Haines slammed Carlson for managing to mock “everyone equally” through his remarks — prompting Sunny Hostin to crack that he is an “equal opportunity bigot.”

“Maybe he doesn’t know about breast-feeding because he came out of a robot,” added Ana Navarro, earning laughter from the audience. “That could explain his lack of heart.”

Guest host Sherri Shepherd went on to point to the benefits of Buttigieg’s leave, saying that it encourages other men to take time off if needed.

“Men actually have to take time off. Your significant other needs help, you need help. Men get stressed so I think it’s great,” she said.

Shepard then noted that Carlson’s fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters took paternity leave following the birth of his third child, adding, “He’s not mocking anybody on his network. ”

The hosts went on to list the benefits of mandatory family leave, ridiculing Carlson again later in the segment.

“Regarding the mocking of the manliness of Pete Buttigieg, I’d like to just say that Pete Buttigieg served six years in the Navy Reserve and deployed — and was deployed in Afghanistan. Tucker Carlson was booted off Dancing with the Stars after he couldn’t even do the Cha Cha,” said Behar.

