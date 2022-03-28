Joe Rogan Offers to Train Elon Musk For MMA Fight With Vladimir Putin: ‘I Offered My Services’

Joe Rogan has offered to help prepare entrepreneur Elon Musk for his potential one-on-one fight with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this month, Musk challenged Putin to “single combat” on Twitter.

On last Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience , he explained “Elon Musk wants — he wants to fight Putin. Have you seen that? I offered my services. I texted him. I said, ‘Dude I will arrange all of your training.’ I go ‘If you really do fight Putin,’ I said, ‘I will arrange all your training,'” Rogan stated.

“It would be so fucking epic,” Rogan said to comedian Monty Franklin. Rogan admitted he would want the two to do MMA style fighting, “it’s 2022, you know, fuck the boxing.”

“Apparently, according to him, he had some match with a world champion sumo wrestler back in the day for fun, and he fucked his neck up, like, throwing this guy outside of the ring. But he actually defeated some world champion sumo wrestler,” Rogan said. “If anybody else who’s a billionaire told me that I would be like ‘fuck you – shut up’. But he’s not a liar.”

Rogan concluded, “he’s so fucking smart, he might be able to figure out how to do it.”

