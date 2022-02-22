Joe Rogan Says He Didn’t Vote for Biden Because He ‘Can’t Talk Right Anymore’

Joe Rogan said on his podcast Monday that he did not vote for President Joe Biden because he “can’t talk right anymore.”

On Monday, Rogan was joined by fellow podcaster Coleman Hughes and the conversation turned toward the 2020 election.

“That was one of the things that people were saying, that I was a Trump supporter during the election, because I said I would vote for Trump before I would vote for Biden,” Rogan said.

“But I didn’t vote for either,” he added. “The reason why I said that was like, ‘You don’t see this? Are you guys out of your fucking mind? You guys don’t see that this guy can’t, he can’t talk right anymore?'”

The podcaster told Hughes that Biden has always been a “dummy” who said “a lot of silly shit,” but argued Biden was previously “articulate.”

Rogan concluded that Biden is a lifelong liar who has told tall tales for decades to increase his popularity.

Monday was far from the first time Rogan has challenged Biden’s stamina, honesty or cognitive health.

“I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden],” Rogan said prior to the 2020 election. “I don’t think [Biden] can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that.

“And we don’t know what the fuck he’ll be like after a year in office.”

Last October, Rogan questioned whether Biden received a fake Covid booster shot on live TV.

“I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television,” Rogan said. “What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he gets it and faints? Because people have had very bad reactions, like in the moment, for whatever reason.”

Rogan has seemingly weathered the storm following multiple controversies stemming from his conversations about Covid treatments, vaccines, and mandates on his Spotify podcast.

The world’s most popular podcaster also navigated his way through a controversy centering on his multiple uses of the N-word throughout the years.

