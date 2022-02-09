Joe Rogan made his way back to the standup stage Tuesday night and addressed his various Spotify controversies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rogan headlined a small show in Austin, Texas at the Vulcan Gas Company and talked about his controversies — specifically the viral video of him using the n-word on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I used to say it if [I was talking about] a Richard Pryor bit or something, I would say it in context,” Rogan said. “Somebody made a compilation of every time I said that word over 14 years and they put it on YouTube, and it turned out that was racist as fuck. Even to me! I’m me and I’m watching it saying, ‘Stop saying it!’ I put my cursor over the video and I’m like, ‘Four more minutes?!’”

“I haven’t used that word in years,” he added. “But it’s kind of weird people will get really mad if you use that weird and tweet about it on a phone that’s made by slaves.”

Rogan then tackled his other controversy — the anti-vax information that’s been discussed on his podcast. “I talk shit for a living — that’s why this is so baffling to me,” Rogan said. “If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb shit were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? ‘You know that dude who made people people eat animal dicks on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

Rogan has previously said “dozens” of celebrities have contacted him for Covid advice including Aaron Rodgers and UFC President Dana White.

The podcaster wrapped the set up with a Q&A segment and was asked if he’s been tempted to leave Spotify for the $100 million offer he received from Rumble. “No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let’s see what happens,” he said.

