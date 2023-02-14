Joe Rogan Trashes Brian Stelter For Going to Davos: ‘Basically a Prostitute’ For ‘Evil Lizard People’

Joe Rogan blasted former CNN host Brian Stelter for appearing on a panel at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland last month.

On the Monday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with journalist Matt Taibbi to discuss, among other topics, his work on the Twitter Files. At one point during their discussion, the topic of the World Economic Forum was mentioned.

“Brian Stelter was there,” Rogan said, before impersonating the former CNN host by speaking in a lisp: “Brian Stelter is now at the World Economic Forum. What can we do about these problems?”

“He looked very comfortable there,” Taibbi said, referencing Stelter hosting the panel on disinformation.

“Of course he does. He’s with evil lizard people that are trying to control the world. That’s his bosses. He knows how to handle that kind of situation,” Rogan said before switching back into his impersonation: “‘I’ve been around evil lizard people.'”

“He looked as happy as maybe he’s ever been,” Taibbi said.

“He’s probably very excited just to be working again in any way, shape or form,” Rogan said, before going off on Stelter.

“You know, and he’s not a guy that really supposed to be in front of a camera, right? He’s supposed to be a journalist, but he’s not even good at that. So he’s — what he’s doing now is holding water for the evil leaders of the world who want to institute hate speech policies nationwide and, you know, centralized digital currency.” Rogan said.

“And they want everybody to eat bugs and you will own nothing and be happy. This is the fucking people he’s working for now. Cause he’s basically a prostitute. And, you know, they hired him to go over there and do that. And he’s like, ‘What can we do? What can we do better? What can we do different to get everybody to stand in line? What can we do?'” Rogan concluded.

Both Taibbi and Rogan suggested that Stelter was complicit with some of the ideas that were thrown out during the panel.

Rogan said: “I think when you are working in a corporate news structure… in an environment where you have editors and people in your ear, and you have producers and you have narratives that the company is pushing, and then you have sponsorships that you’re beholden to, it’s very difficult to form any sort of problematic or controversial independent thought and then try to express it publicly.”

Rogan has previously targeted Stelter, a prominent media reporter who served at the New York Times before joining CNN, on numerous occasions. Back in 2021, Rogan bashed him for sharing his “editorial perspective” which the podcast host said “nobody listens to.” Rogan also criticized Stelter over what he deemed to be a softball interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. He has also taken personal shots at Stelter, calling him “very strange” during an episode in which he celebrated the demise of CNN+.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com