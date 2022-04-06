Magic Johnson Reveals He Wanted to Fight Howard Stern After Shock Jock Mockingly Told Him, ‘At Least You Had Fun Getting AIDS’

Magic Johnson has revealed he hasn’t spoken to radio host Howard Stern since 1998 after the shock jock made jokes about the NBA legend’s AIDS diagnosis.

At the time of their interview, Johnson said, he felt like fighting Stern over the jokes he made.

Speaking with Variety ahead of the launch of his new Apple TV+ docuseries They Call Me Magic, Johnson opened up about the incident.

Johnson recalled having Stern as a guest on his talk show The Magic Hour which aired in 1998. According to Variety, Johnson’s producers thought it would be a good idea to have Stern appear as a guest, since he was one of the show’s biggest critics.

Stern relentlessly went after Johnson during the segment, offering him critiques about how to host his show, and infamously asked pointed questions regarding Johnson’s AIDS diagnosis.

“Listen, I know about the HIV and everything but I want to know about the life before HIV! You had the life I wanted!” Stern said. He added, “You present an image – a clean cut guy – this and that but I want to know about these booty parties that you used to have! White chicks, black chicks? What do we got? What do you prefer?”

An agitated Johnson replied, “It’s a party of everybody.”

“So you would just have sex with everybody? At least you had fun getting AIDS,” Stern said jokingly. “I know guys who go for a blood transfusion – it’s a real pain in the ass.”

Johnson seems to try to steer the conversation elsewhere saying, “now look, first of all, let’s get something straight. HIV – and nobody has fun getting HIV.”

Stern butted in one last time, “believe me brother, you did!”

Speaking with Variety, he said “I wanted to say something and hit him at the same time — on air.”

“I was mad when they booked him, but there’s nothing you can do. When people look for ratings, this is what happens.”

