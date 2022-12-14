Matt Gaetz Insists He’s ‘Virtually Certain’ Kevin McCarthy’s Never Been ‘Censored’ by Big Tech: ‘He’s Controlled Opposition’

Rep. Matt Gaetz floated his theory that Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has never been censored by Big Tech because he’s the “controlled opposition.”

On the Tuesday edition of Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, he spoke about his tweets being limited and getting banned by Twitter while McCarthy, according to Gaetz, has never had to deal with the same issue.

Gaetz spoke about being banned from Twitter, “As of today, I stand alone as the only lawmaker singled out by Twitter, in this way. All the members of Congress that they could censor and they wanted me the most, pretty amazing,” Gaetz began.

Gaetz suggested a grand design at work by “the regime” to “silence those who pose a threat” but let others off play opposition.

“‘Catch the signal, not the noise,’ a brilliant man often says. Well, here’s the signal. My name appears on big tech’s censorship files,” he said.

He singled out McCarthy as part of a Big Tech charade.

“Kevin McCarthy’s name appears on big tech’s political donation lists,” he added. “So who do you really trust to take these people on?”

Gaetz said the time was over for “professional wrestling with Big Tech” and puppet shows “masquerading as oversight,” which he accused McCarthy of doing.

“Now, Kevin McCarthy has been called “Big Tech’s best friend,” and you could tell by the Twitter Files that I’m their worst enemy, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Gaetz said.

As he continued his rant, he doubled down, claiming that he was “virtually certain” McCarthy is compromised.

“I’m virtually certain that Twitter never censored Kevin McCarthy, and we all know that that’s either because he’s controlled opposition or otherwise compromised probably through political donations,” he said.

“When the media called us conspiracy theorists, McCarthy was silent and he was spared. That’s how it works,” Gaetz contended.

Watch above via Firebrand with Matt Gaetz.



—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com