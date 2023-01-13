Megyn Kelly Says MSNBC ‘Always Makes Excuses’ for Joy Reid’s ‘Racism’ Following Combative Interview With Byron Donalds

Megyn Kelly attacked MSNBC following host Joy Reid‘s her recent interview with Rep. Byron Donalds, saying the network always “makes excuses” for Reid’s “racism.”

On the Tuesday edition of The ReidOut, the host interviewed Donalds about the road to electing Kevin McCarthy speaker of the House after 15 ballots.

During the conversation, she asked the Black Republican, who was nominated for Speaker of the House during the process, if he believed, “that the idea was to make a diversity statement by nominating you?”

“Well, actually first that was not the idea because I was in a room when the decision was made by people who chose to nominate me,” Donalds replied.

Reid had even pressed Donalds about his qualifications to be considered speaker of the house, having only served one term in office.

“The reality is — is that a lot of members actually do believe in my ability to lead. They do,” Donalds insisted.

On the Friday edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly called the exchanged “the most disgraceful part,” of the interview.

“Honestly, if it had been a White anchor asking this question of Congressman Donalds there would be outrage, I guess she gets away with it because MSNBC always makes excuses for her racism against Black people, against White people,” Kelly said.

She played the clip noting that although the interview had received a lot of attention, there was “sadly no reaction from the bosses at MSNBC over this outrage.”

Kelly noted that reactions such as Reid’s were echoed by Rep. Cori Bush.

“Cori Bush, just always can be counted on for something hateful and racist, said ‘He is not a historic candidate for speaker. He’s a prop.’ Okay. So this, this is what we get from, you know, people like Joy Reid, people like Cori Bush, the diminishment of this guy because whatever, he can be historic, he can be a minority. He says Republican things and therefore he must be diminished and then attacked even on the basis of his skin color.”

Listen above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

