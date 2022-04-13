Millie Bobby Brown Says She’s Being Sexualized To A ‘Gross’ Level Now That She’s Turned 18

Actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she feels gross about the intense ‘sexualization’ she’s faced, particularly since turning 18.

On Monday’s episode of The Guilty Feminist, host Deborah Frances-White said, “presumably you’ve have some quite tricky waters to navigate as a young woman. First off as a girl in the industry and then you were working as a child and then a teenager and now, before you turned 18 and were legally a woman, you were producing your own work.”

Brown replied “I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with. Navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships. It’s all of those things. Being liked and trying to fit in. It’s all a lot. And you’re trying to find yourself while doing that.”

She continued, “the only difference in doing that is that I’m doing that in the public eye. So, it can be really overwhelming. I have defiantly been dealing with that more within the last two weeks of turning 18. Definitely seeing a difference in the way people act and the way the press and social media reacted to me becoming of age.”

“In my opinion, I believe that shouldn’t change anything. But, it’s gross. It’s true. I think it’s a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized and so I have been dealing with that but I’ve also been dealing with that for forever,” Brown concluded.

Listen above via The Guilty Feminist.

