MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has a message for those who took part in the (imaginary) theft of the 2020 election: contact him, and you might be able to get a reduced prison sentence.

During an appearance on Charlie Kirk’s podcast Friday, Lindell also shared he will have his own social media platform up and running that would be larger than Twitter in a few weeks.

Lindell has repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election — making claims that landed him a $1.3 billion lawsuit from voting systems company Dominion — and claimed on Kirk’s podcast that the former president won Arizona by 600,000 votes.

Lindell has baselessly claimed that a cabal of Trump opponents, including Dominion and Smartmatic, helped steal the election for Joe Biden. While many of his claims have been totally refuted by courts and common sense, Lindell told Kirk that perpetrators of the fraud are facing jail time.

“There will be a big surprise of evidence. There’s going to be, I’ll tell you this, there’s going to be whistleblowers, there’s going to be people that work within organizations that are going to come forward, so they don’t get longer prison sentences,” Lindell stated at one point during the almost hour-long discussion.

“I will tell everyone out there right now if you want to reach out to me, you probably should, if you’re one of the criminals, because maybe you can work out a deal, so you don’t the longest sentences,” Lindell further declared. “It’s kinda like back to the old mafia days.”

“This is going to be so broad, and just explode,” Lindell added.

Lindell went on to advise Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “run for the hills” in the hopes of avoiding prison.

Throughout his podcast appearance, the pillow maven repeatedly teased that he will be launching his own social media platform — to rival both YouTube and Twitter — within weeks.

“What we’re going to do, it’s going to take four or five weeks, were going to have this platform coming out that all the influencers in this country will be able to go to and not worry about YouTube and actually be able to talk,” Lindell told Kirk. “So what we’re doing, we’re launching this big platform, so all the voices of our country can come back and start telling it like it is again.”

“It’s not just like a little Twitter platform,” Lindell stated before adding that the project has been in the works for four years.

Lindell’s remarks Friday come on the heels of him being muted during a CPAC interview for touting unhinged vaccine conspiracy theories.

Listen above, via The Charlie Kirk Show.

