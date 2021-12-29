Former NFL punter Pat McAfee is not pleased with the amount of blowback he’s receiving for his latest interview with Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers joined McAfee earlier this week for his weekly appearance on SiriusXM’s The Pat McAfee Show and sounded off on the reluctance to promote alternative Covid treatments.

“One of my issues, and I’ve brought this up many times, is one: they don’t talk about the fact that you know guys are getting better, people are getting better using these things. That’s fine, you don’t want to talk about that,” the quarterback said. “There’s still zero conversation, at least publicly, around treatment options for people that test positive.”

After the interview, McAfee said blue checkmark journalists accused him of contributing to the Covid death count. “I’m sure Mike Freeman, NFL, does great work,” McAfee said. “He basically accused me of killing people and having misinformation on this program that is leading to devastating things happening outside. Because of me allowing, in his words, Aaron Rodgers to spew Aaron Rodgers’ nonsense on my platform.”

There was A LOT of things said about me yesterday…#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/2C9uviyE4t — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 29, 2021

McAfee said he deleted and re-typed his rebuttal to Freeman seven times.

Mike. Interesting take.. I see you’re a journalist. You’re not picking & choosing what to report from my show in an attempt to mislead people are you? That’d be a style of misinformation right? You were probably saving the world at the time but how come you didn’t cover this? https://t.co/hXLB2dBEMl pic.twitter.com/yjOR3ppWlh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 28, 2021

“I think the picking and choosing of when you want to say my platform is terrible, doesn’t that kind of go against journalism?” McAfee asked. “There was a lot of shit said about me. And a lot of it was that my program doesn’t allow anybody on it that has a brain that can speak about Covid and maybe answer some questions that I don’t ask Aaaron Rodgers because I have not read 7,000 books to become a fucking doctor.”

