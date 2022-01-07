Comedian Sarah Silverman was shocked it took until the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter for someone like Jon Stewart to bring attention to an anti-Semitic portrayal of the goblins in J.K. Rowling’s series.

“I’ve never seen Harry Potter,” Silverman admitted on the latest episode of The Sarah Silverman Podcast. “I couldn’t fucking believe it,” she added after watching the clip Stewart brought attention to.

“Oh my god. Just a row of hook nosed propaganda Jews built for real life,” Silverman said. She added that “everything you’ve seen in Nazi propaganda” was “brought to life in this wizarding world.”

Silverman then pointed towards a lack of interest in Jewish causes for this to take two decades to come to light. “It’s the 20-year anniversary and this is just coming up?” she said. “Nobody fucking cares. The hashtag “#jewsdon’tcount” please read it.”

“It’s so horrifyingly blatant,” she continued. “It’s like that thing where you just giggle but it’s mostly nervousness or fear. Holy fucking shit.”

Watch above via The Sarah Silverman Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com