Steve Bannon Suggests The Only Reason ‘Morning Joe’ Covered Hurricane Idalia Was Because Their ‘Narrative is Falling Apart’

Despite a major hurricane hitting portions of the United States this week, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon couldn’t help but suggest the extensive coverage was a means of covering up failed talking points.

Bannon shared the theory on the Thursday edition of Bannon’s War Room, a clip from which began to circulate on Twitter via Patriot Takes.

Steve Bannon suggests Morning Joe covered the hurricane because “their narrative is collapsing.” pic.twitter.com/BqR3qej1f1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 31, 2023

“Something’s happening to this republic and something’s happened in this country, and you’re seeing people pull together. That’s the story. Morning Joe, this morning, the entire coverage, virtually the entire coverage was on the hurricane,” Bannon said, referencing Hurricane Idalia.

“And look, the hurricanes are a huge story for the folks down there. They’re taking the brunt of it. Huge. But one of the reasons they did that is they understand their narrative’s collapsing around them,” Bannon explained.

This week the hurricane, which hit Florida and the Carolinas, was widely featured on all major networks with some carrying wall-to-wall coverage.

