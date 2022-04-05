Substack Enters the Podcast Game

Substack, the popular independent newsletter publishing service, has officially launched the next phase of its platform — podcasts.

Home to voices like writer Andrew Sullivan and journalist Bari Weiss, Substack has made strides in the last few years by offering an independent platform for diverse voices.

Today, the company announced their jump into the podcast universe, by acquiring three shows to become Substack exclusives, poaching them from another subscription-based platform, Patreon.

They include: The Fifth Column, which is hosted by commentator Kmele Foster, Reason editor Magazine Matt Welch, and Vice News correspondent Michael Moynihan; The American Prestige podcast, hosted by historian Daniel Bessner and writer Derek Davison; and Tangentially Speaking with author Christopher Ryan.

These three shows join the sizeable talent pool at Substack. The company said they hope to provide podcast creators with more meaningful interaction and real-time data for their episodes and their audience.

In two blog posts earlier Tuesday, the platform said, “the same way we made it simple to start a paid newsletter, we’re making it just as easy to produce a paid, subscription-based podcast.”

The company said that if podcast hosts decided to leave the platform, they would retain the full intellectual property rights of the podcast, as well as subscriber emails and payments.

