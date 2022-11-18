Ted Cruz Gloats Over Pelosi Resignation, GOP House Victory: ‘Hot Diggity Damn, Nancy Pelosi is Gone’

Texas Senator Ted Cruz wasted no time in celebrating Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the Speaker of the House would not seek re-election to her leadership position.

On the Friday edition of Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz and co-host Ben Ferguson discussed the end of the Pelosi era.

“So I just wanna say one very simple thing. Nancy Pelosi is gone. Nancy Pelosi is gone. Nancy Pelosi is gone. Hot diggity damn, Nancy Pelosi is gone,” Cruz exclaimed.

As the conversation continued, Cruz discussed the excitement that the name plaque in front of Pelosi’s office would soon be changed.

“I will tell you, as you know, when we did the month long 17-state national bus tour, the closing of my speech at every single rally… I said… ‘You know, I and JD am gonna be walking down the hallway in the Capitol and we’re gonna bump into a little man wearing overalls, carrying a screwdriver, coming to change the sign on Nancy Pelosi’s door,'” Cruz said.

“And inevitably the crowd would go wild at that point. And then I would say, ‘and Nancy is gonna get on her broom,’ people would laugh. And I’d say, ‘Okay, that’s not fair. That’s not right. Nancy is gonna get on her private jet, the USS Broom, and she’s gonna fly back to San Francisco. And for her sake, I really hope that her husband doesn’t pick her up at the airport,'” he added.

Cruz continued to recall that each and every crowd went wild. The Texas Senator added that although the midterm election did not go according to the GOP’s plan, America is better off with Pelosi gone.

“We’re all bummed that last week’s election wasn’t much, much better. It should have been phenomenal. We should have had a big majority in the Senate. We should have had a massive majority in the House. We don’t,” Cruz said frankly.

“But let’s take a moment to celebrate and say we did something that really mattered, which is we won a majority in the House of Representatives, and Nancy Pelosi is out of a job, and America is better off,” he added. “Our liberty is safer, our lives are more secure because the most radical demagogic socialist, left-wing Speaker of the House in the history of America is now out of a job.”

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

