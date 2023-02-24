Ted Cruz Mocks Democrat Support For Ukraine: Ukrainian Flag is ‘Like a Covid Mask’

Texas senator and part-time podcaster Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted support for Ukraine from Democrats and compared the Ukrainian flag to a Covid mask.

During the Wednesday edition of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz, the Republican sat down with his co-host Ben Ferguson to talk about President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Ukraine marking one year since the Russian invasion began.

In the same episode, Cruz suggested that the trip was Biden and Zelensky “engaged in theatre,” criticizing how both did not flinch at the sound of the air sirens going off.

Cruz later turned his attention to the financial support Ukraine has received from the U.S.

Ferguson asked about how we account for the money the U.S. is sending to Ukraine, highlighting that we’re sending more cash than weaponry.

“Do we have any accounting or any checks and balances for this now open-ended war?” Ferguson asked.

“So we’re sending both and we don’t have nearly as much accountability as we need,” Cruz replied.

“There are lots of things we’re not sending, for example, what are called ATACM ballistic missiles. Those are ballistic missiles that Ukraine could use to take out the Iranian drones,” Cruz said.

“Biden administration is not providing the missiles that could take out those Iranian drones because their priority is kissing up to the ayatollah and entering into a new nuclear deal with the ayatollah,” Cruz alleged. “Even if it undermines U.S. national security at the same time.”

Cruz also argued that the billions of dollars that are being funneled to the Ukrainian government from the U.S. has “very little accountability as to where that money is going.”

The senator also said he recently warned a U.S. ambassador for a country near Ukraine, that “congressional patience for an open-ended commitment to the Ukraine war is fading quickly.”

“With a Republican majority in the House, I think you’re gonna see much more scrutiny on what funds are going,” Cruz said. “I think there will still be a willingness to provide actual weaponry, to provide ammunition or weapons that the Ukrainians can use to defend themselves. I think there will be very little interest in unrestrained checks going to the government of Ukraine.”

Cruz said for Democrats, the Ukraine war has become a virtue-signaling opportunity.

“Democrats, they wear a Ukrainian flag. Zelensky has become, I think People Magazine is gonna name him the sexiest man alive. They’re in love with him,” Cruz said.

“A Ukrainian flag has become like a covid mask. It’s a sign to show your virtue,” Cruz said. “Now look on the conservative side, there are a lot of us who are Reagan conservatives that believes standing up to Russian aggression is a good idea — that want Russia to lose, that want Putin to lose.”

Cruz said leftists’ interest in the Ukraine war “is driving millions of Americans away and saying, ‘All right, if they’re for it, I ain’t for it.'”

Watch above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com