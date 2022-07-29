WATCH: Bill Maher Defends Nikki Glaser Rape Joke From Any Hypothetical ‘Woke’ Who Might Even Think About Being Offended By It

Comic, pundit, and podcaster Bill Maher defended a Nikki Glaser rape joke — in advance — from any hypothetical “woke” scold who might be waiting to be offended by it.

On this week’s edition of Maher’s Club Random Podcast, the host interviewed Glaser from the dimly-lit-basement-crossed-with-custom-van-interior set of the show’s title.

Maher, who is nothing if not a tireless warrior against what he derisively calls “wokeness,” wasted no time in jumping to Glaser’s defense when she made a crack about feeling flattered by the premise that men would want to rape her.

NIKKI GLASER: I’m not even kidding you, Bill. One time I liked this guy so much and he could not compliment me. Never. He was someone I would hook up with, so I knew he found me sexually attractive. But he could never say it. He would never say, like, “God, you look good.” Are you, just — nothing sexual? Then we would talk on the phone. It was long distance and we did hook up and one time I was so desperate. I used to FaceTime with him. And when I would open up the freezer and stick my white T-shirt with no bra on in the freezer before I answered the phone from him, if I knew I was going to FaceTime. So I would be like nipping out through the shirt. So it would be so egregious. He’d have to say something, like, you can’t miss it.

BILL MAHER: So cool.

NIKKI GLASER: So I was desperate for this guy to say anything, and he would never say anything. And then one time I was just so sad. I got off the phone with him and, because I had to go, I was going for a run. It was getting dark outside. And he goes, “Yeah, you should go.” I was like, “Really?” And he’s like, “Yeah. I mean, you’re pretty rapeable. And I blushed. I was like — that’s how starved I was. And I knew immediately how sad that was, that I was like, Oh my God. He acknowledged, someone wants to rape me, but I really — that’s how starved I was from affection from this fucking idiot. Well.

BILL MAHER: Well, I, see. I find that one less offensive than the Blake Griffin.

NIKKI GLASER: Yes, you’re right.

BILL MAHER: There’s. There’s. Because you knew this guy. First of all, you know, he’s not a rapist, right? He wasn’t.

NIKKI GLASER: Right. But he was just saying other men might want to rape you, and I was like “Thanks!”

BILL MAHER: It’s a compliment that, yes, if you are one of the woke who’s always looked to —

NIKKI GLASER: He was trying to be funny.

BILL MAHER: Looking to be offended, you can always find offense in anything. But if you know someone’s intent, if you know what? If there were no other actual rapists around.

NIKKI GLASER: Oh, no, I wasn’t offended. He’s right, I’m saying.

BILL MAHER: I’m saying, But some people would be.

NIKKI GLASER: Oh, of course.

BILL MAHER: And I’m saying I find the Blake Griffin one more offensive because it’s it’s actually demeaning and it’s the kind of thing, not to knock him. I like him. But like you say, when you’re 30, you’re just stupid.

