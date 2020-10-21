7 Days Later: New York Post Still Locked Out of Twitter Account Over Hunter Biden Laptop Story

The New York Post is still banned from using Twitter seven days after the newspaper published its Hunter Biden laptop story.

On Wednesday, New York Post Deputy Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris tweeted, “7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack’s apology.”

7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack‘s apology. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 21, 2020

The last posts made on the New York Post Twitter account are from last Wednesday, before the social network banned the Biden story and sanctioned those who linked to it.

The New York Post reported last week that Twitter had refused to return the account “unless the news organization deletes six tweets about its own reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails.”

This is despite the fact that Twitter soon changed its policy on “hacked materials” and CEO Jack Dorsey apologized following heavy backlash.

“Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix,” Dorsey tweeted.

Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix. Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that. https://t.co/ZLUw3YD887 — jack (@jack) October 16, 2020

This week it was revealed that Twitter’s crackdown on the Biden story generated a massive spike in interest, nearly doubling shares of the article.

Mediaite reached out to the New York Post and Twitter for comment.

