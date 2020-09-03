Anthony Scaramucci, in the 11 days that he served as White House press secretary, crossed something off his bucket list: he took a “huge shit” in the West Wing.

We now know that courtesy of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his podium successor, who writes in her new book that Scaramucci was so proud that he called his son to spread the news and then boasted about the achievement to fellow White House staffers en route to a Boy Scouts Jamboree, where Trump gave a quite controversial speech.

Here is that section of Sanders’ upcoming book, which was tweeted out by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan:

While we were in the staff vans en route to the Jamboree, Mooch announced “I’m proud to report I crossed a major item off my bucket list today.” I assumed he would say something like “riding on Air Force One,” but instead Mooch said he’d just “taken a huge sh—- in the West Wing.” The rest of us in the van sat there speechless as Mooch proudly told us he’d immediately called his son afterward to share the big news.

Here is a photo I found of Scaramucci in the West Wing that day, looking a little perturbed:

And here’s a photo from the next day, with Scaramucci looking lighter on his feet:

Days later, Scaramucci was fired. His abrupt ouster came after a profane phone call with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza, in which Scaramucci called Reince Priebus a “fucking paranoid schizophrenic” and said of Steve Bannon: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.” The call was not off the record, and Lizza published it.

But wait there’s more. One of Swan’s many sources inside the Trump administration has informed him that Mooch’s West Wing dump was frequently spoken of, and more of a “childhood dream” than a “bucket list” item.

“You had never heard this before?” texts a current senior Trump administration official. “He said it constantly… I heard it from him multiple times in less than 2 weeks. It was usually said in the context of a ‘childhood dream’ not a bucket list; ‘take a dump in the WH’…” https://t.co/B3ABELT50R — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 3, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]