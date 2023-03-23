‘A Bloody Embarrassment’: Newsmax’s Gorka Torches DeSantis Immediately Following His Appearance On the Network

Former Donald Trump adviser Seb Gorka ripped Florida Governor Ron DeSantis immediately following the latter’s interview on Newsmax.

On Thursday’s edition of The Balance, host Eric Bolling asked DeSantis, who is seen as a likely 2024 presidential candidate, if he’d consider being Trump’s vice presidential nominee if it came to that.

Trump has already declared his candidacy.

DeSantis threw cold water on the idea.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy,” he replied. “I think that you wanna be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job, is because we have action. We’re able to make things happen, and I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for.”

Shortly after the interview aired, Bolling welcomed Gorka, who reacted to the governor’s response by noting DeSantis’s reaction to a potential indictment of Trump in Manhattan.

“Let’s just say the governor of Florida has not showered himself in glory in the last four days,” he replied. “Let’s remind everybody that President Trump is a resident of the state of Florida that he is governor of. He says nothing for 48 hours about the impending arrest of the 45th and potentially 47th, president of the United States. And then in a press conference on Monday on another topic, he’s asked, and he does this snarky thing twice, he has to talk about hush money for porn stars twice and get giggles from the peanut gallery.”

Gorka referenced the governor’s interview with Piers Morgan, which aired on Fox Nation on Thursday, calling it “a bloody embarrassment.”

He added, “And now he shows us how big his ego is with you and says, ‘Oh, VP? No, no no. I’m an executive.’ I guess being the second in line to the presidency, it’s just not good enough for Ron.

Watch above via Newsmax.

