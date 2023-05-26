Fox’s Campos-Duffy Claims ‘Biden’s Not Gonna Make It’ and Will Be Replaced by Michelle Obama

Rachel Campos-Duffy predicted that former First Lady Michelle Obama will be drafted to replace President Joe Biden and that the Obamas are running the show anyway.

During Friday’s edition of The Five, co-hosts discussed the 2024 presidential race and whether Biden has enough in the tank for another run. The president announced his reelection bid last month.

Guest co-host Tyrus said although Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is positioning himself for a run for the White House at some point, the timing isn’t right.

“Gavin Newsom, he’s starting to do things,” Tyrus said. ” and he’s starting to do things. He’s starting to take positions that are more of a national than the California way.”

He added that Biden will stay in the race as long as former President Donald Trump does because many voters would prefer an enfeebled Biden to Trump.

“Even a deteriorated Joe Biden would still get votes because as long as it’s Trump, because it’ll be, ‘I will vote for a deteriorated Biden before I will vote for Trump,'” he continued. “So, as long as Trump’s in it Biden’s in it.”

Campos-Duffy chimed in to offer a wild theory about the former first lady and Barack Obama pulling the strings behind the scenes.

“Well, I’ve been saying for a long time, I think that Biden’s not gonna make it to the end and that Michelle Obama will be brought in,” she claimed. “After all, the Obamas are pretty much running this administration.”

“Michelle Obama is not running for anything,” co-host Jessica Tarlov responded.

