CNN reporter Oliver Darcy asked, during a Reliable Sources segment on Facebook’s move to ban a collection of famous extremists from its platforms, whether there is a substantial difference between President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed and notorious conspiracy website Infowars.

Trump called out social media companies this weekend in the wake of Facebook’s crackdown on figures including Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, white nationalist Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Trump focused on what he considered “censorship” from platforms, and proceeded to retweet posts from Infowars personality Paul Joseph Watson, who has pushed 9/11 and Seth Rich conspiracies, and Lauren Southern, a far-right extremist.

“No matter what anyone tells you, they are extremists and that’s why with Facebook decided to get rid of them from the platform the other day,” Darcy said on Reliable Sources.

“What is the difference at this point between Trump’s Twitter feed and Inforwars.com?” Darcy asked. “Infowars might have been banned from Twitter but it seems to have found a new home over at Trump’s Twitter feed.”

“While he’s promoting and legitimizing this news organization we should also talk about how he’s trying to tear down credible sources for news, The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN,” Darcy added. “He was questioning why these news organizations have the ability to be on Twitter, while saying that Infowars should be reinstated. It’s nuts.”

Darcy asked the same question on Twitter on Saturday, setting off a near all-out Twitter war in the comments and replies.

