‘I Might’: Kamala Harris Leaves the Door Open On a Potential 2028 Run

Former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed she was still undecided about another run for president, but said she “might” give it another go.

Harris on Monday held a live video call with author Sharon McMahon. At one point in their conversation, McMahon introduced a “lightning round” tasking Harris with answering a series of a questions in rapid succession. While most of the questions were more lighthearted and had the former vice president reveal things like how she prefers to cook her eggs, the final one took things up a notch.

“Last question,” McMahon began. “Everybody here wants to know the answer. Will you run again?”

Rather than respond to the question with the usual word salad one might expect from a politician in such a position, Harris was surprisingly candid with her answer.

The conversation continued:

HARRIS: I haven’t decided. MCMAHON: You’re still thinking about it? HARRIS: I might. MCMAHON: That’s what I’ve been saying. That’s what I– I closed the book and I’m like, oh, she wants to. She’s just thinking about it. That was my impression. I don’t know if that’s what you intended, but that was my impression. HARRIS: No, the book is about a specific period in time. There was no agenda beyond what we’ve discussed already, which is just sharing with people, you know, the reality of the experience, and hopefully allowing people to see something of themselves in it, in a way that– you know, that Girl Scout troop, when it comes time for them to read it, might see themselves in and know what they can do and that they could do it.

“will you run again?” VP @KamalaHarris did a very quick (not really 😂) lightning round with Sharon McMahon last night on zoom. pic.twitter.com/dDtaetkmlP — rese (@ATTYHARRIS) February 24, 2026

Late last year, Harris released her book 107 Days. The book chronicles the hectic period in which former President Joe Biden pulled out of the race against Donald Trump, suddenly elevating Harris as the new face of the Democratic Party. It went on to become one of the best-selling books of the year.

