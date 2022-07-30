Alex Jones Company Files For Bankruptcy Again Amid Sandy Hook Lawsuits, Families’ Attorney Promises ‘Endless Well of Patience’

Alex Jones’ Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, filed for bankruptcy this week amid the right-wing conspiracy theorist’s defamation damages trial in Texas.

Jones has faced multiple lawsuits from the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting over statements made on his program at the time. Jones entertained a conspiracy theory that the shooting never actually occurred, though he’s since said he believes the shooting did take place.

Jones’ attorney Federico Andino Reynal announced the new bankruptcy filing late Friday as the first week of his client’s trial wrapped. The current trial is to determine the amount of damages Jones owes in a defamation suit he already lost. Jones has been defiant during the trial, even showing up to court at one point with his mouth duct-taped with the message “Save the 1st” written on it. There was also an Infowars logo.

Jones’ attorney said the current bankruptcy filing will not affect the defamation trial, but this is not the first time a company tied to Jones has moved towards bankruptcy as he deals with various defamation lawsuits stemming from his Sandy Hook statements.

Three companies tied to Jones only recently moved to exit bankruptcy. Those filings were made as Jones was facing defamation lawsuits in Texas and Connecticut. The bankruptcy filings did pause litigation efforts, but only briefly as suing families moved to naming Jones and Free Speech Systems so they could proceed.

An attorney named Christopher Mattei representing families who have sued Jones in Connecticut blasted Jones’ latest move in a statement to CNN, promising an “endless well of patience” from the families.

Just two days before jury selection is due to begin in Connecticut, Mr. Jones has once again fled like a coward to bankruptcy court in a transparent attempt to delay facing the families that he has spent years hurting. These families have an endless well of patience and remain determined to hold Mr. Jones accountable in a Connecticut court.

