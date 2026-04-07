Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s Profane ‘Easter Day Threat of Carnage’: ‘Teasing Weeknight War Crimes’

Stephen Colbert mocked President Donald Trump’s profane “Easter Day threat of carnage” against Iran with its absurd sign off and his repeatedly postponed ultimatum deadline, Monday.

President Trump took to Truth Social early on Sunday, venting his frustration at the ongoing deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz, which has been shut since joint U.S.-Israeli strikes began on February 28. In the post, which drew condemnation from opponents and allies alike, the president threatened sweeping attacks on Iranian infrastructure if the route was not reopened.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Colbert addressed the post head on, kicking off his Late Show monologue on Monday night: “I hope you all had a great great weekend whether you celebrated Passover or Easter or like our president went 100% cage-free crazy on the internet, because on Easter morning he posted his latest plans for the war in Iran.”

Reading the statement aloud, Colbert quipped, “You know, it is not often that a network has to bleep the words of a sitting president.”

He then focused on Trump’s closing phrase, adding, “This Easter day thread of carnage had an unexpected ending. ‘Praise be to Allah. President Donald J. Trump.’ ‘Praise be to Allah.’ As we say every Easter, salam allayikum.”

“It means no worries for the rest of your days,” the host sang to the tune of “Hakuna Matata” from Disney’s The Lion King.

The comedian then pointed to a follow-up post by Trump, which appeared to set a specific timeline for action: “A few hours later, he put out an extra post teasing some weeknight war crimes: ‘Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.’ Okay. He could be announcing a military attack in prime time tomorrow.”

“Keep in mind this promise of raining ‘Hell’ if Iran doesn’t open the Strait [of Hormuz] is exact opposite of what Trump was saying last week,” Colbert said, “when he said the Strait is a problem that’s quote ‘not for us.’ But now he’s back in with a hard deadline of tomorrow night.”

He continued: “And this one’s serious. Not like on March 21st when Trump said he would ‘hit and obliterate’ power plants if Iran didn’t reopen the Strait within 48 hours or two days after that when he postponed strikes for five more days or 4 days later when he postponed attacks for 10 days, which would have made the deadline today, April 6th, except yesterday he said it’ll be tomorrow.”

“At this point he’s tried every tactic except passive aggressive parental guilt trip,” Colbert jabbed. “‘Well, I guess you won’t open the Strait of Hormuz before I die. But that’s fine. I mean, who needs oil when I’m clearly never going to have grandchildren?'”

Watch above via CBS.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!