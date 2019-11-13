Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called on President Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller to resign, Wednesday, branding him a “white nationalist” following a recent report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

“Stephen Miller must resign. Now,” Ocasio-Cortez posted on Twitter. “Each day we allow a white nationalist to be in charge of US immigration policy is a day where thousands of children & families lives are in danger.”

“This year alone, under Miller’s direction, the US has put almost 70,000 children in custody,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez also created a petition calling for Miller’s resignation.

On Tuesday, the congresswoman described Miller as “Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border.”

Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist. He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now. https://t.co/hwjy1xl6D4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments after the SPLC published leaked emails from Miller this week, which the organization claimed “showcase the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency.”

