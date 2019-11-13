comScore

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘White Nationalist’ Stephen Miller ‘Must Resign’ Now

By Charlie NashNov 13th, 2019, 12:20 pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called on President Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller to resign, Wednesday, branding him a “white nationalist” following a recent report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

“Stephen Miller must resign. Now,” Ocasio-Cortez posted on Twitter. “Each day we allow a white nationalist to be in charge of US immigration policy is a day where thousands of children & families lives are in danger.”

“This year alone, under Miller’s direction, the US has put almost 70,000 children in custody,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez also created a petition calling for Miller’s resignation.

On Tuesday, the congresswoman described Miller as “Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments after the SPLC published leaked emails from Miller this week, which the organization claimed “showcase the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency.”

