‘Amusing’: Ted Cruz Revels in Eric Adams Saying Migrant Influx Will ‘Destroy New York City’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he found it “amusing” that liberal mayors were complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in their cities when his state of Texas has been grappling with the problem on an outsized scale.

“And I gotta say coming from Texas, it is amusing,” Cruz told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner. “We’ve had seven million illegal immigrants under Joe Biden. So seeing Eric Adams complain about 100,000 is cute but he still doesn’t bother to put the blame where it belongs. This is a political decision by Joe Biden, by Kamala Harris and, by the way, by Chuck Schumer.”

Cruz advised Adams to call up Schumer with his complaints.

“If Eric Adams want tot talk to someone, Chuck Schumer lives in New York City. He says, rightly, that illegal immigration is destroying New York City. Well, he could pick up the phone and tell Chuck Schumer to stop fighting for open borders, to stop protecting the Biden administration as they lawlessly open the borders.”

This week, Adams held a town hall where he gave an impassioned speech on the migrant situation:

Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month… Now we’re getting people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and com into New York City.

Governors Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Greg Abbott (R-TX) have been busing migrants from their states up to places like Washington, D.C., Chicago, and even Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Abbott vowed in 2022, “I’m going to take the border to President Biden.”

“You look at a community like Martha’s Vineyard,” Cruz said. “It has a population between 20- and 30,000 people. And when governor Ron DeSantis sent 50 — five zero — illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard they freaked out. They declared an emergency. They called in the National Guard and they deported them within 24 hours.” Cruz continued:

“Martha’s Vineyard says 50 is an emergency. Eric Adams says in New York City 100,000 is an emergency. We’ve got Texas towns where half the population is coming in illegally, and yet the Democrats still refuse to do anything about it.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

