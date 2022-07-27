Republican Rep Loses It at Gun Control Hearing Demanding to Know When Spoon Makers Will Get Subpoenas: ‘It Is Absolutely Absurd’

At a House Oversight Committee hearing that included the families of victims of gun crimes and gun manufacturers themselves, Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) asked when spoon and fork manufacturers would be getting subpoenas.

Hice claimed there is a “disturbing trend” of the committee of “going after both private citizens and the constitutional rights of American citizens” and demanded an apology from Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) for a “lack of leadership.”

Hice called on Maloney to hold hearings on “soft on crimes” policies.

“When are we going to have hearings in this committee holding people responsible in cities, municipalities, states, and right here in our own Congress for being soft on crime? When are we going to have hearings to do away with the ridiculous, outrageous policies of defunding the police?” the Republican congressman asked.

Hice got more heated as he accused the committee of avoiding real issues and instead focusing on “political” hearings.

“This is like the old saying that we’re going to blame the manufacturers of forks and spoons for obesity,” he said. “I guess you’re going to subpoena some of them, as well, to deal with obesity in this country?”

During the hearing, Maloney asked gun manufacturers whether they were willing to take responsibility to recent mass shootings. At one point, she asked Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel whether he was willing to apologize to the families of the victims of the Uvalde shooting.

“Today in the committee room there are victims and surviving family members from the Highland Park and Uvalde shootings. Mr. Daniel, you have sent thoughts and prayers to the victims of Uvalde, but you have never expected responsibility for selling the weapons that killed these innocent children,” she said.

Asked whether he would take “personal responsibility” and apologize to Uvalde families, Daniel replied, “Chairwoman Maloney, these acts are committed by murderers. The murderers are responsible.”

.@RepMaloney: “Will you accept person responsibility for your company’s role in this tragedy and apologize to the families of Uvalde?”@DanielDefense CEO Marty Daniel: “These acts are committed by murderers. The murderers are responsible.” pic.twitter.com/eGlZlsUPVz — CSPAN (@cspan) July 27, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com