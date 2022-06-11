AOC Confronts ‘KKK Caucus’ Republicans with Tweetstorm Demanding to Know If They Sought Trump Pardons

By Zachary Leeman
Jun 11th, 2022
 
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) targeted multiple Republicans this week demanding to know if they sought pardons from former President Donald Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot.

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets followed the first of multiple congressional hearings from the committee investigating the riot and Trump’s alleged role in it. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said on Thursday that some congressional members of Congress had sought pardons from Trump after the riot took place.

The Democrat congresswoman tweeted Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), all staunch Trump supporters who Ocasio-Cortez identifies as part of the “KKK Caucus.”

She tweeted Gaetz after he responded to a tweet referring to him as a “bad haircut in a cheap suit.”

“Stop trying to date me. I’m married,” Gaetz tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Friday, demanding to know if he is among the lawmakers who sought a pardon from Trump.

She also confronted Boebert, replying to a tweet from the Republican referring to George Orwell’s 1984.

“Hey quick question Boebert, did you ask for a pardon after tweeting the Speaker’s location on Jan 6th? You and the KKK Caucus have been really quiet about it today and given how much y’all have to say I’m not sure why no one’s responding to this simple question,” she tweeted.

She followed up by asking if her “friend” Greene could answer the same question.

Boebert actually did respond, though she did not answer the question and instead pointed issues like inflation as proof Democrats’ policies are currently failing. She also predicted Democrats losing the House in November and included a kissing winky face emoji.

 

