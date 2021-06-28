Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) got literal as she clapped back at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) insult towards her over the weekend.

Greene, the conspiracy theory-touting congresswoman who has been fixated on antagonizing Ocasio-Cortez for some time, was in Wellington, OH on Saturday for Donald Trump’s first political rally since his followers violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow his election defeat. Greene was among the speakers at the event, and as she pushed Trump’s election lies, she pronounced Ocasio-Cortez “the little communist from New York City,” called to “lock her up,” and claimed, “she’s not an American.”

Greene’s smearing of Ocasio-Cortez as a “little communist” comes after Greene compared Democrats to Nazis and preposterously compared mask mandates to the Holocaust before walking back that metaphor 2 weeks ago. Instead of bothering with any of Greene’s actual insults though, Ocasio-Cortez settled for responding that at least she’s taller than Greene:

First of all, I’m taller than her https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2021

For the record, Slate reports that Ocasio-Cortez has said in the past that she’s 5-foot-4, while Greene is said to be 5-foot-3.

As far as Greene’s claim goes that Ocasio-Cortez is “not an American,” the fact is the New York rep was born in the Bronx to American citizens, which makes her one in every legal sense. This little detail is unlikely to stop Greene though since her comments harken back to the infamous moment in 2019 when Trump told Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive colleagues to “go back” to the “crime-infested places from which they came.” Greene has already lost her congressional committee assignments for her own litany of repugnant comments.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com