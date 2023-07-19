Asked About RFK Jr. Testifying Before Congress Tomorrow, Top House Republican Calls His Anti-Semitism a ‘Problem For The Democrat Party’

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the chair of the House Republican Conference, told reporters on Wednesday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s unabashed anti-Semitism is a “problem for the Democrat Party.”

Stefanik made the remarks in response to a reporter asking her if the House GOP should uphold its invitation to Kennedy to appear before the House Weaponization Committee on Thursday. Kennedy has been invited by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to testify about being censored.

“RFK Jr. is scheduled to appear before the Weaponization Committee tomorrow. Given what he has said about Jews and Covid, that Jews and Chinese are immune from Covid, shouldn’t he not be testifying and instead someone else who has been censored by testifying?” an off-camera reporter asked Stefanik during a presser.

“Well, House Republicans condemn all forms of anti-Semitism, whether it’s statements of our colleagues, whether it’s statements from any American, or whether it’s BDS that’s happening on our college campuses,” she replied, adding:

We will work through the committee process to bring the legislation that you pointed out. It’s the work through the process. And I know that a number of my colleagues here are working on various initiatives to continue to strengthen the US-Israel relationship and to continue rooting out the anti-Semitism. But this is a problem in the Democrat Party. What are the parties of these individuals who have made anti-Semitic comments? Democrats. It is a problem in the Democrat Party and that number has been growing.

Notably, while RFK Jr. is running for president as a Democrat his primary boosters have been on the right and far-right of American media and politics. Former President Donald Trump called Kennedy a “very smart person” during a Fox News interview Sunday and praised him for hitting a “nerve.”

Kennedy has long been denounced as a conspiracy theorist for pushing his widely debunked belief that vaccines cause autism and more recently that chemicals in the water are turning America’s children trans.

