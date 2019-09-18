comScore

Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang Blow Off CNN Town Hall on LGBTQ Issues

By Aidan McLaughlinSep 18th, 2019, 4:32 pm

CNN is holding a town hall next month focused on LGBTQ issues and will be interviewing all of the top 2020 Democratic candidates for president — with the exception of two.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and entrepreneur Andrew Yang declined the invitation to the town hall, citing “scheduling conflicts,” CNN said in a release.

The town hall, hosted by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, is set to take place in Los Angeles on October 11, and will air live on CNN from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. EST. “HRC says it will be the largest audience for a Democratic presidential town hall devoted to LGBTQ issues,” CNN stated.

Nine candidates from the Democratic field will be participating in thirty minute interviews with various CNN anchors. First up, television commercial star Tom Steyer faces CNN’s Dana Bash, followed by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Then, Jake Tapper interviews Former Vice President Joe Biden followed by California Sen. Kamala Harris. Chris Cuomo takes on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Don Lemon then interviews Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Cooper returns to wrap up the evening with Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro.

The Bernie Sanders snub is somewhat notable: in 2016, the HRC endorsed Hillary Clinton, and accused Sanders of “attacks” on the organization:

