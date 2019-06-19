Symone Sanders, a former CNN contributor turned senior adviser to Joe Biden, defended the presidential candidate against the growing furor over his comments about working with segregationist lawmakers.

Biden noted at a fundraiser this week that he worked with Senators James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia, both segregationists.

“Well guess what?” Biden reportedly said of working with the senators. “At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

After Biden was called out by his fellow 2020 Democrats, including Cory Booker and Bill de Blasio, Symone Sanders defended the former vice president in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“@JoeBiden did not praise a segregationist,” she wrote. “That is a disingenuous take. He basically said sometimes in Congress, one has to work with terrible or down right racist folks to get things done. And then went on to say when you can’t work with them, work around them.”

In a subsequent tweet, Sanders took aim at President Donald Trump: “Let’s be honest here, a person currently sits in the White House who has ACTUALLY praised white supremacists, refuses to acknowledge the innocence of the # exonerated5 and talks about criminal justice reform, but has yet to allocate ONE PENNY to it in his budget.”

was at the forefront of marriage equality before it was politically popular, the man who served as President Obama’s VP, the man who literally launched his 2020 campaign calling out Nazis in Charlottesville along with Trump’s equivalency – suggesting he is… — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 19, 2019

Actively praising a segregationist is just a bad take and a willfully disingenuous act. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 19, 2019

