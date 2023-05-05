Biden Calls Kevin McCarthy an ‘Honest Man’ Who ‘Sold Away Everything’ to ‘Far, Far Right’

President Joe Biden called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “an honest man” in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Friday, though accused him of having “sold away everything” to the “far, far right” in his effort to remain speaker.

Asked by Ruhle whether McCarthy was “an honest broker for you to negotiate with,” Biden responded, “I think he’s an honest man.”

“I think he’s in a position though. He had to make a deal that was pretty, you know… 15 votes. 15 votes where he just about sold away everything that he… that the far, far right,” he said, referring to the concessions McCarthy had to make to a group of Republican dissidents in Congress, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), to secure his position as speaker in January.

Biden then argued that “there’s a Republican Party and there’s the MAGA Republicans, and the MAGA Republicans really have put him in a position where in order to stay speaker, he has to agree… he’s agreed to things that maybe he believes, but are just extreme.”

Ruhle went on to ask, “Given the power that they have, is there anything you believe you can get done in the next two years on a bipartisan basis, and if so, what?”

Biden replied, “The answer is yes, I do, if I get a chance to get votes. They have to vote.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com