Biden Distrusts His Secret Service Detail for Fear of Holdover ‘MAGA Sympathizers’: Book

A new book claims President Joe Biden views some Secret Service agents suspiciously over fears they might be sympathetic to former President Donald Trump.

In his upcoming book The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, author and filmmaker Chris Whipple claims to have exclusive details about Biden’s first two years in the White House. In some excerpts, Whipple claims the president eyes the Secret Service with suspicion, fearing agents in the ranks are loyal to his predecessor.

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano obtained an advance copy of the book and reported:

President Biden doesn’t trust some of the Secret Service agents around him and doesn’t believe certain details of the biting incident with his dog Major, according to a new book about the administration. Chris Whipple’s “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” says Biden has trust issues with some agents, due in part to the fact that some agents are strong supporters of former President Trump.

Whipple wrote, “A bigger problem was Biden’s discomfort with his Secret Service detail; some of them were MAGA sympathizers. He didn’t trust them.”

Per the book, the president’s hesitancy to trust his agents is in part because “the Secret Service is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.” When the agency was embroiled in scandal after it was reported text messages from Jan. 6, 2021, were deleted, Whipple claims Biden said the Secret Service “looked both incompetent and politicized.”

Whipple also claims Biden at one point asked, “Do these people really want me here?”

The author also claims Biden was suspicious after an agent was bitten by his dog Major last year at the White House. He allegedly came to the conclusion that “someone was lying” about the story he was told.

The book will be released on Jan. 17.

