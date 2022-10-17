Biden Has Spent More Time Away From White House Than Trump At This Point: CNN Tally

President Joe Biden has spent more time out of the White House at this point in his presidency than former President Donald Trump did, who was regularly criticized for taking long breaks from Washington, D.C. to spend time at his golf clubs in Florida and New Jersey.

According to CNN, Biden has spent a quarter of his time in office working from Delaware in either his house in Wilmington or Rehoboth Beach. The CNN tally shows Biden making over 55 visits to Delaware, “totaling some or all of 174 days as of Sunday, according to a CNN analysis of presidential schedules and a tally kept by Mark Knoller, the longtime unofficial statistician of the White House press corps.”

Biden has been in office for 21 months, which would mean he has now spent more “getaway time” working remotely than Trump who was regularly denounced for his extensive time away from the White House.

“At this point in his tenure, Trump had spent about 135 days at either his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, or his home at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump also had spent 23 days at Camp David,” reported CNN, noting Biden’s “getaway time” has far exceeded Trump’s.

“President Biden is deeply proud of his roots and his family and it has been a staple of his time in public life to never lose touch with either,” responded White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates in a statement to CNN.

“Presidents of the United States are constantly on the job, regardless of their location – whether they’re on a state visit overseas or just 100 miles from the White House for a short trip to Wilmington, DE. And as all Americans can agree, it’s important for leaders to avoid becoming ensconced in Washington, DC,” Bates added, noting that Biden is always working despite his location.

