Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly prodded a man in the chest before telling him to “go vote for someone else,” during a campaign event in Iowa this week, after the man asked about Biden’s stance on gas pipelines.

“I’m gonna support you if you win the nomination because we’ve got to get rid of Trump, but what are we going to do about climate change?” asked the man. “Now, you say you’re against pipelines, but then you want to replace these gas lines, and that’s not gonna work. We’ve got to stop building and replacing pipelines.”

Biden responded by moving in close to the man and prodding his chest, before telling him to “go vote for someone else.”

A man in Iowa asks Joe Biden to stop supporting the building of new pipelines. Joe Biden tells him to go vote for someone else and then starts accusing him of voting for Bernie Sanders. Actually, the man says, he’s voting for Tom Steyer. Very awkward. pic.twitter.com/OOuGiypED8 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 28, 2020

Biden then told the visibly stunned man, “You’re not going to vote for me in the primary,” as the man replied, “I’m going to vote you in the general if you treat me right.”

The confrontation continued as Biden grabbed onto the man’s coat and assumed he was supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), before the man clarified, “I’m actually supporting Tom Steyer.”

Biden concluded the conversation by prodding the man in the chest again with his finger.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]