Biden Tells Warnock He’ll Do Whatever To Help Win Georgia Runoff — Including Staying Far Away

President Joe Biden is willing to do whatever it takes to help Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) win his runoff election, including staying completely on the sidelines.

Warnock’s runoff election is against Republican Herschel Walker, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Politico Playbook’s Eugene Daniels, Rachael Bade, and Ryan Lizza reported on Wednesday that the White House has spoken to Warnock’s campaign and said they are willing to be as involved or not involved as the campaign feels would be beneficial.

“Biden aides tell us the White House let the campaign know they are willing to do whatever they need to keep the seat blue — including stay out of it, if need be. Their only focus is the win,” the Politico report reads.

While Biden’s presence may not be a sure thing, former President Barack Obama is actually headed to Georgia to campaign for Warnock on December 1, just five days before the actual runoff election. The former president also campaigned with Warnock last month.

As for Walker, it’s unclear how involved his star endorser will be in his runoff campaign. Rolling Stone reported this week that Republicans may be attempting to keep Trump far away from Georgia following Republicans failing to the take the Senate in the midterms.

“As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia,” the report reads.

A recent AARP poll found Warnock leading Walker slightly in support with 51 to Walker’s 47 percent. The poll was among likely voters, but the margin of error for the data is 4.4 percent, potentially actually leaving the two closer to a dead heat. Among Independent voters, however, Warnock holds a 15 point lead, while Walker sports a nine percent lead in support among voters over 50.

