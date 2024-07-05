WATCH: Reporter Yells ‘Can You Still Beat Trump?’ At Biden As He Boards Air Force One

A reporter yelled out at President Joe Biden on Friday as he boarded Air Force One, asking him if he thought he could still beat former President Donald Trump, and the president responded with a one-word answer.

Biden has been facing increasing scrutiny since his verbal stumbles during last Thursday’s debate. Recent polling showed 72% of Americans do not believe he has the “mental and cognitive health to be president,” and on Tuesday, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) became the first sitting Democrat in Congress to publicly call for him to withdraw from the race. The week continued to bring more tough headlines for the president, as rumors continued to swirl about internal discontent among Democrats and anxiety among campaign staff.

Nonetheless, Biden remains adamant that he intends to stay in the race, and is sitting down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for an interview that will air Friday evening. His campaign announced on Friday a new “aggressive travel schedule” for July that will include a $50 million “paid media blitz” and unscripted moments engaging with voters.

Biden was observed boarding Air Force One en route to Madison, Wisconsin for a campaign rally Friday afternoon.

As he approached the plane, a reporter called out, “Mr. President, is it time for you to drop out of the race?”

The president ignored her and she shouted another question, “Can you still beat Trump?”

“Yes,” he replied as he continued to walk up the stairs to the plane.

