New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was ridiculed on Wednesday for invoking John Lennon’s 1971 song Imagine amid civil unrest in the city and nationwide.

During a press conference, de Blasio said, “I don’t mean to make light of this, but I’m reminded of the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.”

“We played it at my inauguration. I think everyone who hears that song in its fullness thinks about what about a world where people got along differently… About a world where we didn’t live with a lot of the restrictions that we live with now,” he continued. “But we’re not there yet.”

“We’re making a lot of progress, I truly believe,” de Blasio declared, adding, “I believe the protest movements themselves, the peaceful protest is the essence of how we make progress.”

Social media users soon ridiculed de Blasio’s Imagine reference, which is now seen by many as a cliched, out-of-touch track to invoke during times of hardship.

We are reaching parody territory here folks https://t.co/Mgk0D631x6 — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) June 3, 2020

I am continually staggered by how embarrassing it is to have Bill de Blasio as the mayor of New York City https://t.co/tihoRdX0ZN — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 3, 2020

I’m reminded of the song “Somebody Come Get This Bitch” by Mya https://t.co/wZtbq8ygnv — Ira Madison III (@ira) June 3, 2020

I can’t believe how dumb this motherfucker is https://t.co/QCVEBooEKh — Gita Jackson: Lilsimsie Vert (@xoxogossipgita) June 3, 2020

I imagine him resigning. It’s easy if you try. https://t.co/phunMn8akv — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 3, 2020

what a parody of a mayor, god help us https://t.co/1Yb9hhyp1U — Sarah Weinman (@sarahw) June 3, 2020

Boomers have been saying this same sentence to me since I was like 12 and you know what? I don’t think they take the song literally! https://t.co/3Bw17nvmJQ — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) June 3, 2020

for once i am legitimately speechless https://t.co/jkLt2GGo4Y — L.A.S. (@SartoriallyInc) June 3, 2020

Imagine doing your job… https://t.co/ThgBTagjNn — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) June 3, 2020

In March, actress Gal Gadot was mocked for a video of her and other celebrities — including Will Ferrell and Natalie Portman — singing the John Lennon song in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]