Bill de Blasio Mocked for Invoking the Song ‘Imagine’ in Pollyanna Plea for Peace: ‘Imagine Him Resigning’
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was ridiculed on Wednesday for invoking John Lennon’s 1971 song Imagine amid civil unrest in the city and nationwide.
During a press conference, de Blasio said, “I don’t mean to make light of this, but I’m reminded of the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.”
“We played it at my inauguration. I think everyone who hears that song in its fullness thinks about what about a world where people got along differently… About a world where we didn’t live with a lot of the restrictions that we live with now,” he continued. “But we’re not there yet.”
“We’re making a lot of progress, I truly believe,” de Blasio declared, adding, “I believe the protest movements themselves, the peaceful protest is the essence of how we make progress.”
Social media users soon ridiculed de Blasio’s Imagine reference, which is now seen by many as a cliched, out-of-touch track to invoke during times of hardship.
My god https://t.co/lQRdLWmvQh
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 3, 2020
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WHAT https://t.co/FaozClpU5D
— grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) June 3, 2020
We are reaching parody territory here folks https://t.co/Mgk0D631x6
— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) June 3, 2020
I am continually staggered by how embarrassing it is to have Bill de Blasio as the mayor of New York City https://t.co/tihoRdX0ZN
— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 3, 2020
I’m reminded of the song “Somebody Come Get This Bitch” by Mya https://t.co/wZtbq8ygnv
— Ira Madison III (@ira) June 3, 2020
I can’t believe how dumb this motherfucker is https://t.co/QCVEBooEKh
— Gita Jackson: Lilsimsie Vert (@xoxogossipgita) June 3, 2020
We learn nothing. https://t.co/VLGzhzq5EE
— Gene Park (@GenePark) June 3, 2020
I imagine him resigning.
It’s easy if you try. https://t.co/phunMn8akv
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 3, 2020
what a parody of a mayor, god help us https://t.co/1Yb9hhyp1U
— Sarah Weinman (@sarahw) June 3, 2020
Impeach him. https://t.co/VRklw4G9Bk
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2020
Boomers have been saying this same sentence to me since I was like 12 and you know what? I don’t think they take the song literally! https://t.co/3Bw17nvmJQ
— Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) June 3, 2020
for once i am legitimately speechless https://t.co/jkLt2GGo4Y
— L.A.S. (@SartoriallyInc) June 3, 2020
Imagine doing your job… https://t.co/ThgBTagjNn
— Full Dissident (@hbryant42) June 3, 2020
— JP (@jpbrammer) June 3, 2020
same energy https://t.co/lOVwDvzmoi pic.twitter.com/Zk6EBT3W66
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) June 3, 2020
In March, actress Gal Gadot was mocked for a video of her and other celebrities — including Will Ferrell and Natalie Portman — singing the John Lennon song in response to the coronavirus pandemic
