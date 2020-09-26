comScore

Bill Maher Calls Amy Coney Barrett a ‘F***ing Nut’ Over Her Faith, Gets Blasted by Jonathan Turley and Twitter

By Caleb HoweSep 26th, 2020, 1:29 pm

On Friday night, HBO’s Bill Maher made a few brief but controversial comments about presumed Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that focused on her religious faith, causing a backlash and trending topic on Twitter.

Not to mention pushback from attorney, law professor, and commentator Jonathan Turley.

In the clip that circulated on social media, Maher calls Barrett a “f—ing nut” and even roped in a crack about Stormy Daniels. He said Barrett is Catholic, emphasizing that fact as a pejorative accusation.

“Really Catholic,” said Maher. “I mean really, really Catholic. Like speaking in tongues. She doesn’t believe in condoms, which she has in common with Trump, because he doesn’t either. We learned that from Stormy Daniels.”

There was a lot of pushback on social media, notably from Turley.

But it wasn’t JUST from Turley.

Trump is expected to make the announcement on his court pick at 5pm on Saturday. Stay tuned to Mediaite for full coverage.

