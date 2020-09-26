On Friday night, HBO’s Bill Maher made a few brief but controversial comments about presumed Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that focused on her religious faith, causing a backlash and trending topic on Twitter.

Not to mention pushback from attorney, law professor, and commentator Jonathan Turley.

In the clip that circulated on social media, Maher calls Barrett a “f—ing nut” and even roped in a crack about Stormy Daniels. He said Barrett is Catholic, emphasizing that fact as a pejorative accusation.

“Really Catholic,” said Maher. “I mean really, really Catholic. Like speaking in tongues. She doesn’t believe in condoms, which she has in common with Trump, because he doesn’t either. We learned that from Stormy Daniels.”

There was a lot of pushback on social media, notably from Turley.

Last night, Bill Maher came unglued with a attack on Judge Barrett, objecting that she is “really, really Catholic — like speaking in tongues.” The raving assault (which even bizarrely tied in Stormy Daniels) shows the triumph of rage over reason. https://t.co/QtCUTl7lBp — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 26, 2020

……when Ginsburg (a devout Jew) was nominated Feinstein did not object that “The dogma lives loudly in you” and commentators like Maher did not portray her as a barking religious fanatic or question whether she approves of condoms… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 26, 2020

……Imagine if a conservative commentator responded to President Obama’s nomination of Kagan or Sotomayor by referring to sex with a stripper or referring to Kagan a “really, really Jewish.” To paraphrase Sen. Feinstein, “[Prejudice] lives loudly in you.” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 26, 2020

But it wasn’t JUST from Turley.

Some casual anti-Catholic bigotry from Bill Maher https://t.co/dSUIZbmflx — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) September 26, 2020

Bill Maher has been known to casually drop the N word on tv so maybe Judge Barrett will be ok without his approval. https://t.co/GAQqh6Jo7Z — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 26, 2020

Bill Maher has long been an open bigot against Muslims. But that’s just part of his schtick of using the culture war to make money. Here he helps Trump’s Supreme Court nominee by distracting from substance. Maher is brought to you by AT&T and HBO. https://t.co/kiOiDeEM2f — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) September 26, 2020

Trump is expected to make the announcement on his court pick at 5pm on Saturday. Stay tuned to Mediaite for full coverage.

