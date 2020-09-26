WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett and Her Family Depart Indiana Home ‘Dressed Up for a Special Occasion’

NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell shared video captured by NBC’s Gary Grumbach from Indiana showing presumed Donald Trump Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett leaving her home in Indiana Saturday morning dressed up for a “special occasion.”

It has been reported and is considered a given that Barrett will be the name Trump announces today for his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The formal announcement is set for today at 5pm, according to the president’s schedule.

The clip caught by NBC News sure seems to support that.

NEW: Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her large family left their Indiana home this afternoon dressed up for a special occasion. Our @GaryGrumbach on the scene for us. Announcement at 5pm at WH for Supreme Court nomination. pic.twitter.com/A4yVNo7jgE — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 26, 2020

Barrett has the been the subject of a lot of news, and the target of more than her fair share of attacks on her character as well as her religion over the last week or so. A persistent theme, based on an error in reporting that was corrected, falsely claimed that a faith organization she belongs to was the inspiration for the book The Handmaid’s Tale. (Newsweek admitted having mixed up two different groups but declined to retract the claim and instead massaged the wording.)

On Friday, HBO’s Bill Maher stirred up enough controversy with his brief comments about Barrett to warrant a scolding from attorney and law professor Jonathan Turley and become a trending topic on Saturday.

President Trump is expected to make the formal announcement this afternoon, and you can watch that moment live here at Mediaite.

