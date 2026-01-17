Border Patrol Chief Vows to Keep Using Tear Gas and Pepper Spray Against Protesters Who ‘Cross the Line’ Following Fed Judge’s Order

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino told Fox News on Saturday that a federal judge’s order for agents to stop using pepper spray and tear gas against peaceful protesters will not stop Border Patrol and ICE agents from using either against protesters who “cross the line.”

Fox News Live host Aishah Hasnie asked Bovino whether Border Patrol and ICE agents would change how they deal with protesters, following the judge’s order on Friday. The injunction from district court Judge Katherine Menendez in Minnesota also called for federal agents to stop pulling over peaceful anti-ICE protesters.

Bovino said the order doesn’t change anything because Border Patrol and ICE were only using pepper spray and tear gas against unruly protesters.

“We’re going to continue to use that minimum amount of force necessary to accomplish our mission,” he said. “And we never did use tear gas or any other less-lethal munitions against peaceful protesters.”

He continued, “We support the First Amendment. We always support the First Amendment. But when they cross the line and they’re violent, we will use those less-lethal munitions because it keeps them safe, it keeps our officers safe, and it keeps the public safe.”

His comments come after a number of anti-ICE protests have happened in Minneapolis and other cities nationwide, following the shooting of anti-ICE protester Renee Good earlier this month. CNN reported on one tense scene between immigration agents and protesters earlier this week, where protesters “physically” interfered with an ICE operation.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) have both slammed President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration following the shooting of Good.

Bovino on Saturday said any Minnesota police officers who were tired of dealing with the “anarchists” and disagreed with their Democratic leaders should think about joining Border Patrol or ICE. He said the feds would “welcome you with open arms.”

Watch above via Fox News.