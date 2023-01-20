Nikki Haley Makes Veiled Dig at Trump Over Losing the Popular Vote Twice: ‘Time for a New Generation’

Nikki Haley seemed to take a dig at her old boss during an interview with Sean Hannity on Friday night.

Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina before becoming ambassador to the U.N. under Donald Trump, has been on a media blitz lately as she weighs announcing a 2024 presidential run.

Trump so far is the only major Republican candidate to announce.

Appearing in front of a studio audience on Hannity, Haley reacted to comments by Ana Navarro, who accused her of being a political chameleon.

“She stands for whatever is convenient at the moment,” Navarro said on CNN.

“She’s been – first of all – anti-Trump forever,” Haley reacted. “They can’t stand the fact a minority female would be conservative They want me to hate Trump all the time. And the fact that I don’t, they find that highly offensive.”

Hannity asked whether she’s running, but she declined to say.

She did, however, point out that Republican candidates have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections.

“Look, it is time for a new generation, it is time for more leadership,” Haley said. “We cannot have another term of Joe Biden. And we have to remember, too – we have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president. It is time that we get a Republican in there that can lead and that win a general election.”

The popular vote – though not required to win the presidency – is a sore spot for Trump, who in 2016 falsely claimed millions of people voted illegally, which he said deprived him of winning the popular vote, though not the Electoral College. He also baselessly alleged the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“Right now, President Trump is the only announced Republican candidate,” Hannity said. “What policy differences do you have with Trump?”

Haley said she had “a great working relationship with him” and dodged the question.

“Let the best woman win,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

