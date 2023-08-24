Brian Kemp Torches ‘Loser’ Trump For Skipping Debates: ‘Get Your A** On There!’

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp pulled no punches on Wednesday in declaring Donald Trump the “loser” of the first GOP presidential debate given that he refused to show up.

“I think the Trump campaign is making a big mistake by not being here,” Kemp told the hosts of the Ruthless podcast from outside the debate arena in Milwaukee. “They are my loser tonight.”

Kemp further explained his reasoning and compared Trump to the 2020 Atlanta Falcons, who blew a 25-point Super Bowl lead to end up losing to the New England Patriots.

“I think, you know, being from Georgia, spend a lot of time in Atlanta. I kind of, I feel like they’re in the situation the Falcons were in when the Super Bowl when it was like 28 to 3.”

“Oh, wow. Wow,” said the hosts to laughter.

“You remember what happened, right?” Kemp added.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: "I think the Trump campaign is making a big mistake by not being here. They are my loser tonight." pic.twitter.com/4v3oLorXBS — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 24, 2023

“You get complacent. You get into prevent defense. You try to start spinning all this stuff instead of just simply answering the tough questions like everybody else behind is going to do tonight. Because you know damn well there’s going to be some tough questions. If you’re as good as you say are. Get your ass on there. Answer the questions. Fight it out,” Kemp concluded.

Kemp, who said recently he would likely testify in Trump’s Georgia trial, has been critical of the former president’s ongoing denial of the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Kemp told a conservative gathering in Atlanta last week that the GOP needs to give up focusing on the “stupid things” in order to win in 2024.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com