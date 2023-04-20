Brian Kilmeade Tries Three Times to Get Republican Governor to Answer Simple Question About Ron DeSantis

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin a straightforward question three times and the Republican refused to answer each time.

The question centered on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s verbal and legal attacks on the Walt Disney Company after the corporation publicly opposed his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year. Since then, DeSantis has waged a campaign against Disney that even Republicans are calling an overreach.

“A lot of people are looking at you as a presidential candidate,” Kilmeade said while guest-hosting Thursday’s Jesse Watters Primetime. “I looked at Chris Sununu, looked at Donald Trump, looked at Chris Christie, and Mike Pence. They’re all against what Governor DeSantis is doing with Disney and the fight with Disney.”

Kilmeade asked Youngkin how he would react if he were in a similar situation with a company in his state.

“Would you take them on? Would you let them know who’s boss?” he asked.

“Well, I’ve been very clear from the beginning about where I stand on all things,” said Youngkin, who was not about to very clear about where he stands on the question. “I mean, Virginians elected a Republican governor. They understand that they have hired someone to go to work to cut taxes, to stand up for law enforcement, to put parents back at the chair seat of the table, not to have bureaucrats and politicians telling pants you have no role in your kid’s life.”

The governor continued in this fashion until Kilmeade jumped in.

“But if they took you on and called you out–”

Youngkin continued speaking.

“Governor, Governor,” Kilmeade said. “But if they took you on and called you out about a proposal you might be putting–coming down the pike in six weeks, what would do you?”

“Well, the first thing that I’d do is, I explain why we’re doing what we’re doing,” he replied. “And what I find over and over again is that common sense prevails. And common sense has been a leading indicator for winning states. And that’s why Virginia’s winning now.”

Kilmeade tried asking the question another way.

“Is DeSantis right?” he said. “Or is Trump, Sununu, Christie, [and] Pence right?”

“Well, I think each circumstance is gonna be different,” Youngkin said, as Kilmeade let out a laugh.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com